Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $305.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $312.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $283.35 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

