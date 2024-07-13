Wells Fargo & Company Boosts First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $25.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of FIBK opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

