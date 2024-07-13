Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,238,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,739. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.41.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.32.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

