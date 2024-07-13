Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 301 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.16. 482,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,955. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $394.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

