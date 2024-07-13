Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 74.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 44.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.98. The stock had a trading volume of 786,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.69 and its 200 day moving average is $394.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $451.19.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

