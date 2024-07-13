Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

