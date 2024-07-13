Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CHD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

