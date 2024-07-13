Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.11. 2,220,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

