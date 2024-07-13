VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Update

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 163.5% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VS MEDIA Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSME opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. VS MEDIA has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $60.48.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

