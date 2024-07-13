VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VPR Brands Price Performance

Shares of VPRB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,808. VPR Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

