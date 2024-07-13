Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Dagco Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 749.8% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Visa by 14.6% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $486.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

