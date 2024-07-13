Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the June 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Performance

Shares of Virax Biolabs Group stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Virax Biolabs Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

