ViciCoin (VCNT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $290,054.99

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, ViciCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One ViciCoin token can now be purchased for about $21.93 or 0.00037918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $218.56 million and approximately $290,054.99 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin launched on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,965,768 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ViciCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

