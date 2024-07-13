Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 783,214 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

