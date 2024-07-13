Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Trimmed by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after acquiring an additional 448,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,351,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,624,000 after purchasing an additional 184,372 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,374,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,887,000 after buying an additional 331,382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

