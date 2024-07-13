Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

