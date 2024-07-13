Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of VYMI opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
