Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 212,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 153,726 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,186,000 after acquiring an additional 104,915 shares during the period. Latigo Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Latigo Investments LLC now owns 110,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 282.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 258,567 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.15. 5,833,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,272,484. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

