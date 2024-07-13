Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.32.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

