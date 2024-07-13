VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 141,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. 389,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,524. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.