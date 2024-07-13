USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Cap Hits $90.25 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $90.25 million and approximately $325,733.18 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,831.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00647655 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00041401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068303 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.80455976 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $310,211.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

