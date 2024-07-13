UBS Group Trims Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Target Price to $158.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $160.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.69.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.20. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,823 shares of company stock worth $117,054,651 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Ares Management by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $2,421,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Ares Management by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 2,695.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.