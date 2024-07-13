UBS Group Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $100.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 676,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $6,988,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $4,171,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 650,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

