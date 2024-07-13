U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Down 43.2% in June

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Global Investors
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.3 %
U.S. Global Investors stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 22,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,636. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.