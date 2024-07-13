U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Down 43.2% in June

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.3 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 22,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,636. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

