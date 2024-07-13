TwentyFour Income (TFIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TwentyFour Income Price Performance
TFIF stock opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.36) on Friday. TwentyFour Income has a 52-week low of GBX 94.40 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.80 ($1.39). The firm has a market cap of £794.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3,540.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.36.
TwentyFour Income Company Profile
