TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 923.2% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.75% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Performance

TRxADE HEALTH stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,899. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

TRxADE HEALTH Cuts Dividend

About TRxADE HEALTH

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

