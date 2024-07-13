TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,835 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies makes up about 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $124,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $69.33. 853,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,751. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

View Our Latest Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.