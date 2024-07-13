Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 373.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NDP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.99. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter worth $759,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 103,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

