Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 373.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NDP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.99. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
