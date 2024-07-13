Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,234,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,211,000 after purchasing an additional 625,485 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218,497 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,092,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.74. 139,796 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

