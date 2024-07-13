Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 193,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,740,000.

NASDAQ:IGOV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $39.72. 291,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

