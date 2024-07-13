Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.26

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 53906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Tokio Marine Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of -0.90.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

