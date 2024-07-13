Toho (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Shares Down 7.5%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81. 857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Toho Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

