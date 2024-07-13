TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.38.

TSE X opened at C$40.46 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$28.32 and a 12-month high of C$41.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

