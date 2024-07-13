Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.85. 5,565,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 26,285,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Tilray

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 345,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 154,334 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 209.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 115,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 78,292 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tilray by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

