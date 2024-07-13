Tigress Financial Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,580.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BKNG. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,980.15.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,026.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,849.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,656.19. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,051.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

