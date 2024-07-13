Threshold Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $206.52 million and $5.59 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009437 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,827.43 or 1.00012750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012147 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00069464 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02018984 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $6,436,122.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

