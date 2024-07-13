Theta Fuel Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $444.10 million and $4.71 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00044816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,611,927,172 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

