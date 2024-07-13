Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) is AMH Equity Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

AMH Equity Ltd cut its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Thermon Group makes up about 3.5% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Thermon Group worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 144.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $97,048.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,499.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $97,048.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,910 shares of company stock worth $462,849. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,552. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $127.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Articles

