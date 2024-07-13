The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $93.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.76.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth about $4,053,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth $12,748,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

