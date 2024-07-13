The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.24.

NYSE:CX opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,341,000 after buying an additional 318,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 41.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 35,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after buying an additional 141,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 89,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

