Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.95.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $169.08 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average of $150.60. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,205,000 after acquiring an additional 63,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 291.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $10,585,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.