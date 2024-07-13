Tesla’s (TSLA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.58.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $248.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $791.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.73. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.