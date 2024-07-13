Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. New Street Research reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.58.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.75 and its 200-day moving average is $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $791.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.