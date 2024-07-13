Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 174.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.23. 155,698,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,049,766. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $791.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.73.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $182.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.58.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

