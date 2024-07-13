Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Update

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TNABY remained flat at $11.90 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 465. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.