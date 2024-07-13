Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Stock Price Up 5%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.41. Approximately 80,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,448% from the average daily volume of 5,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

Temenos Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69.

About Temenos

(Get Free Report)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.