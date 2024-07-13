TD Securities Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $245.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.38.

AMZN opened at $194.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

