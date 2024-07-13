TD Securities Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$65.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price target on Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.67.

Altus Group Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE:AIF opened at C$54.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.48. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

