Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,928 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,616,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,043 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,220,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,940,246. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $971.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

