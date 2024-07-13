T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.21

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 89752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 67,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,150,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,457,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

