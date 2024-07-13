Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.41.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

